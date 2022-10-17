UPDATE: MONDAY 10/17/22 11:39 a.m.

(LA JUNTA, Colo.) — Chief Davidson of the La Junta Fire Department (LJFD) said there were no injuries after a fire broke out inside the WW Feed & Supply store in La Junta at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday morning. Highway 50 remains closed at this time.

FOX21 reached out to Sgt. Kessler with the Public Affairs Office of Colorado State Patrol for an update on the status of the Hwy 50 closure and has not received any further information.

During a press conference at 11 a.m., Chief Davidson gave an update on the fire and said when LJFD crews arrived, firefighters noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the middle of the building.

Chief Davidson said that no one was inside the building, and also called in mutual aid from surrounding fire departments to assist. Chief Davidson added that heavy fire spread throughout the building, due in part, to “old construction.”

“This building was originally built around 1930, so we had a lot of obstructions that way, as well as it being a fertilizer storage place and feed storage,” said Chief Davidson, La Junta Fire Department.

Chief Davidson said firefighters are currently in the salvage and overhaul stage at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE: MONDAY 10/17/22 9:34 a.m.

Highway 50 will be closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time due to a fire at the WW Feed & Supply store, according to Sgt. Kessler with the Public Affairs Office of Colorado State Patrol.

CSP received the call to assist with a fire at the WW Feed & Supply store around 6:45 a.m. There will be a press conference with Chief Davidson of the La Junta Fire Department at 11 a.m. on Monday, at the Safeway in La Junta.

Fire trucks battle the flames in La Junta at the WW Feed & Supply store. Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol La Junta & Lamar

WW Feed & Supply in La Junta billows smoke as firefighters put out the fire. Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol La Junta & Lamar

Highway 50 remains closed after a fire at WW Feed & Supply store in La Junta. Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire activity in La Junta closes both directions of Highway 50

MONDAY 10/17/22 8:54 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2C tweeted at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 about a fire in La Junta that has closed both directions of Highway 50.

CSP said that traffic is being diverted through La Junta on 3rd street at this time.

FOX21 is following this story and will update this article.