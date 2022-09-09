Fingerboarding is growing and has become a miniaturized version of what skateboarding is today. With brands, realism, talent, teams and scale parks and features, it is far beyond a toy and much closer to a sport.

Fingerboarding is attracting people of all ages and you can watch them in action Saturday, September 10th at the annual “Big” event in Lakewood, Colorado.

Go check out the TH!S FB Throwdown this Saturday, September 10th from 2-6pm in Lakewood, for more information log onto www.thisproject.net.