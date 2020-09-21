Finalist for DCSD interim superintendent position withdraws, search continues

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The interim superintendent position for the Douglas County School Board remains open following the withdrawal of Dr. Damon Brown on Sunday.

Brown was chosen as the sole finalist in a special meeting by DCSD on Saturday. The board was expected to officially appoint Brown on Oct. 6.

“I greatly enjoyed getting to know the [DCSD] board better and learn so much about your outstanding school district,” Brown said.

DCSD was allowing a 14-day waiting period before announcing the new interim superintendent.

“The purpose of the 14-day waiting period was to continue vetting the candidate, allow for public feedback, and ultimately determine whether both parties agree to move forward,” David Ray, President of the DCSD Board of Education, said.

Dr. Thomas Tucker, the former superintendent, resigned on Sept. 8 and is now under investigation from a workplace discrimination complaint.

Tucker cited personal difficulties with the position, focusing on the fact that he wants to be closer to his family in Ohio and his ailing mother in Arkansas when he submitted his resignation.

The DCSD board will meet at a later date to continue the process of finding an interim superintendent.