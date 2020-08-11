Denver Film returns this summer’s Film on the Rocks from the comfort of your car. As one of the most popular, highly attended summer film events in the region, the Film on the Rocks Summer Series is back – with a new twist. With continued restrictions on larger public gatherings and events, Denver Film and the City of Denver Arts & Venues today announced plans and an initial lineup for the 21st edition of the Film on the Rocks Summer Series. Like nearly every other aspect of our lives today, this year’s program has been adapted to Film on the Rocks – Drive-In and will offer a limited number of guests a chance to enjoy a first-of-its-kind, drive-in movie experience at the iconic Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

Tickets for Film on the Rocks – Drive-In go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at https://www.denverfilm.org/ or https://www.redrocksonline.com/film/ and are $59.50 per car, per evening. All ticketed cars receive a package including two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers. In addition, Chick-Fil-A sandwiches are available for discounted pre-purchase online or cashless payment on-site including sandwich, cookies, chips and drink.

With gates opening at 6 p.m. and films starting at 7:30 p.m., the initial 2020 Film on the Rocks – The Drive-In schedule includes:

(additional dates and films will be added weekly)

Week 1 (8/13 – 8/16)

Thursday, August 13 – GREASE

Friday, August 14 – STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Saturday, August 15 – INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Sunday, August 16 – THE GOONIES

Week 2 (8/20 – 8/23)

Thursday, August 20 – CLUELESS

Friday, August 21 – SCREAM

Saturday, August 22 – THE BIG LEBOWSKI

Sunday, August 23 – RUDY

Week 3 (8/27 – 8/30)

Thursday, August 27 – FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF

Friday, August 28 – ROBOCOP

Saturday, August 29 – JURASSIC PARK

Sunday, August 30 – FIELD OF DREAMS