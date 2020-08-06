Film on the Rocks Drive-in series begins Aug. 13

DENVER (KDVR) – The Film on the Rocks Summer Series is back, adapted to a drive-in movie format at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Denver Film and the City of Denver Arts & Venues announced on Thursday.
“Beginning with our first screenings Aug. 13-16, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of cult classics from the comfort of their car,” according to Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith.
Up to 300 cars will be allowed to watch a LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area, sound will be available over a designated FM radio frequency.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. The $59.50 per car includes two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers. Tickets can also be purchased through Red Rocks.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Films start at 7:30 p.m.
The initial 2020 Film on the Rocks – The Drive-In schedule includes:
Week 1 (8/13 – 8/16)
- Thursday, August 13 – GREASE
- Friday, August 14 – STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON
- Saturday, August 15 – INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
- Sunday, August 16 – THE GOONIES
Week 2 (8/20 – 8/23)
- Thursday, August 20 – CLUELESS
- Friday, August 21 – SCREAM
- Saturday, August 22 – THE BIG LEBOWSKI
- Sunday, August 23 – RUDY
Week 3 (8/27 – 8/30)
- Thursday, August 27 – FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF
- Friday, August 28 – ROBOCOP
- Saturday, August 29 – JURASSIC PARK
- Sunday, August 30 – FIELD OF DREAMS
Additional dates and films will be added to the schedule each week through the fall season.