Film on the Rocks Drive-in series begins Aug. 13

DENVER (KDVR) – The Film on the Rocks Summer Series is back, adapted to a drive-in movie format at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Denver Film and the City of Denver Arts & Venues announced on Thursday.

“Beginning with our first screenings Aug. 13-16, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of cult classics from the comfort of their car,” according to Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith.

Up to 300 cars will be allowed to watch a LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area, sound will be available over a designated FM radio frequency.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. The $59.50 per car includes two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers. Tickets can also be purchased through Red Rocks.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Films start at 7:30 p.m.

The initial 2020 Film on the Rocks – The Drive-In schedule includes:

Week 1 (8/13 – 8/16)

Thursday, August 13 – GREASE

Friday, August 14 – STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Saturday, August 15 – INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Sunday, August 16 – THE GOONIES

Week 2 (8/20 – 8/23)

Thursday, August 20 – CLUELESS

Friday, August 21 – SCREAM

Saturday, August 22 – THE BIG LEBOWSKI

Sunday, August 23 – RUDY

Week 3 (8/27 – 8/30)

Thursday, August 27 – FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF

Friday, August 28 – ROBOCOP

Saturday, August 29 – JURASSIC PARK

Sunday, August 30 – FIELD OF DREAMS

Additional dates and films will be added to the schedule each week through the fall season.