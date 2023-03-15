One of Broadway’s longest-running musical is back in Denver. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and his team brings a fresh and authentic vision of Fiddler on the Roof to the Buell Theatre.

A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life, “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Tickets are still available, but the show won’t be here for that long. Fiddler on the Roof will be at the Buell Theatre, March 14th through the 19th. For ticket information, log onto Denvercenter.org.