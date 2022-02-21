4-month-old’s parents among fentanyl overdose victims

DENVER (KDVR) — Two of the five people who died in a suspected overdose in a Commerce City apartment were the parents of a 4-month-old found alive at the scene, friends and family say.

In total, six people were found in the apartment, along with the baby. One of the adults survived, but five died from what investigators believe was cocaine laced with fentanyl.

The victims that have been identified by family and friends are Karina Rodriguez, Sam Marquez and Humberto Arroyo. Rodriguez and Sam Marquez were the baby’s parents. According to the family, the baby is doing fine and is with family.

A cousin of the family also confirmed that the adult who survived is Sam Marquez’s sister, Cora Marquez. Cora is currently in the hospital but doesn’t remember what happened, according to her family.

FOX31 and Channel 2 is still working to confirm the last two victims identities. They are both women.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office stated the victims have tentatively been identified as:

Hispanic male, 24 years of age

White female, 28 years of age

White female, 32 years of age

White female, 29 years of age

Hispanic male, 32 years of age

Investigators are also waiting on a toxicology report until the final cause of death is determined.