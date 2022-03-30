LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Students at Alameda International Jr. Sr. High School in Lakewood are grieving after a 16-year-old girl died.

A local parent sent us a copy of a letter he said was from the school that identifies the teen as Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa.

The letter says in part,”…We have learned that Kimberly died from an accidental drug overdose laced with fentanyl. Her family has given permission for us to share this with you in an effort to help others who may be struggling….”

This is a link if you’d like to help the family.

Students say it’s a tough time. “I guess everybody’s pretty sad about her passing and the teachers and everybody feels sad. It’s crazy to think about,” student Dylan Vicera said.

Colorado has seen more than 1,500 fentanyl-related deaths since 2015.

Lakewood Police say this is still a very active investigation and they are not able to discuss anything at this point.