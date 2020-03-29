FEMA’s role in Major Disaster Declaration for Colorado

National flag State of Colorado on a flagpole in front of blue sky.

DENVER (KDVR) — Federal emergency aid has been awarded to the state of Colorado from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after Governor Polis’ request for a Major Disaster was granted.

The official declaration cites that the state of Colorado will receive federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures.

“The Major Disaster Declaration for Colorado includes Public Assistance (Category B), which covers emergency protective measures such as Emergency Operation Center (EOC)-related costs, supplies, commodities, medical care, transport, and generators for facilities that provide essential community services, mass mortuary services, etc.,” FEMA spokesperson Alex Bruner said.

The federal cost share is 75%, which means the state pays the other 25%. As the Major Disaster Declaration is continuing, there is no pre-set limit and FEMA has stated they will fund and support the state as needed.

Federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, according to the declaration. The ‘eligible local governments’ will be determined by the state and they will distribute the public assistance awards granted by FEMA.

Individuals do not qualify directly but Bruner said, “Following additional assessments, assistance may be added to the declaration for individuals.”