ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Unusual trips to Las Vegas and $860,000 in unexplained money withdrawals have convinced a federal agency to further investigate Holy Ground Tiny Homes and its CEO Matthew Sowash.

The Problem Solvers first reported on the non-profit in October after the company filed for bankruptcy. Numerous customers told FOX31 they paid for tiny homes they never received.

Court records submitted by the U.S. Trustee Program, an office within the Department of Justice, said Holy Ground Tiny Homes lost nearly $6 million of customer money during the two years leading up to the bankruptcy.

Now U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Elizabeth Brown has given permission to U.S. Trustee of Colorado Patrick Layng to investigate the books and bank accounts of Holy Ground Tiny Homes.

The judge’s order allows the federal agency to make criminal referrals if it finds alleged fraud.

Englewood Police are also investigating Sowash and his tiny home operation but have not yet forwarded a case to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.