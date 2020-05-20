Federal inmate receives additional 54-month sentence for prison assault

DENVER (KDVR) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced Wednesday that Deon McElrathbey, a federal inmate, was sentenced to serve an additional 54 months in prison for aiding and abetting an assault with a dangerous weapon on a fellow inmate.

The assault took place June 7, 2018 at the Federal Correctional Institute in Florence, Colorado.

“McElrathbey grabbed the victim, threw him on the ground and began kicking him. Another assailant stabbed the victim while McElrathbey was kicking him. The victim was stabbed in the head, face, and torso, which resulted in ten puncture wounds,” Dunn’s office said in a press release.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He survived.

“It was important to prosecute this case because inmates need to know that violence in federal prisons will not be tolerated, and when there is violence, that there will be consequences,” said Dunn.

McElrathbey was one of three inmates involved in the assault.

The two other inmates were previously sentenced in the case: Yusuf Jones was sentenced to 57 months and Lance Lee was sentenced to 30 months.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.