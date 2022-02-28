DENVER (KDVR) — February was a snowy month in Colorado with the monthly total adding up to 15.8 inches of snow.

Each week in February had at least one snowstorm that brought measurable snow. The monthly total more than doubled the average of 7.7 inches.

The month ended as the 14th-snowiest on record in Denver dating back to the 1800s. The snowiest February on record was back in 2015, when 22.4 inches of snow fell.

This comes after January was the 13th-snowiest on record in Denver this year.

Looking ahead, Denver has its snowiest months on average still ahead. March is, on average, the snowiest month with an average of 11.5 inches of snow.