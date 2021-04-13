FCC asking the public to test internet speed using their app

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Communications Commission is urging people across the country to test the current speed of their broadband network as part of their Broadband Data Collection effort.

One goal of the Broadband Data Collection effort is to identify where coverage can be improved.

“To close the gap between digital haves and have nots, we are working to build a comprehensive, user-friendly dataset on broadband availability. Expanding the base of consumers who use the FCC Speed Test app will enable us to provide improved coverage information to the public and add to the measurement tools we’re developing to show where broadband is truly available throughout the United States,” said Acting Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel.

Those who would like to participate are encouraged to download the FCC’s Speed Test app. The app allows consumers to test the efficiency of their mobile and home broadband networks. The app will provide results to the FCC privately and confidentially.

The Speed Test app can be downloaded in the Google Play Store for Android devices and in the Apple App Store for iOS devices. More information can be found on the FCC website.