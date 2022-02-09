Map reveals Coloradans’ favorite NFL jersey, but do you really need the heartache?

(NEXSTAR) – To Denverites, hearing Von Miller’s name in recent months may have triggered an eye-twitch or two, but it would seem that wearing the name out of sight and on the back is still all the rage across the Rocky Mountain State.

Lids, a clothing and hat retailer, recently released a map showing the top-selling NFL player jersey in each state. Brady, the recently-retired quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was by far the most popular, topping out the list in 18 states. That list includes two – Michigan and Indiana – that have their own NFL teams.

Brady was most popular in Florida, unsurprisingly, as well as states in New England, the Midwest, and West, plus Alaska and Hawaii.

Close behind the man most associated with “Deflate-gate” was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose jersey was most popular in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. Two other quarterbacks – Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott – were each top sellers in three separate states.

The top-selling NFL players jerseys by state during the 2021-22 season, according to Lids. (Lids)

It was not just quarterbacks that were top sellers either. In 10 states, jerseys belonging to other offensive players claimed top spots. In Minnesota, for example, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was the top-selling jersey at Lids.

NFL fans, in one state particularly, were taken aback by the top player jersey sold on their turf. Wisconsin, home to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, had its rival team’s quarterback, Justin Fields of the Bears, as the top-selling jersey.

It is not all heartbreak for the Cheesehead State though. In a second map, Lids revealed the top-selling team jerseys in each state. In most cases, like Wisconsin, the home team won out. Brady’s Buccaneers outsold other teams in eight states, beating out the home team in Indiana and into New England.

Nine teams didn’t make the cut, including the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams, the now-Washington Commanders, and the Indianapolis Colts.