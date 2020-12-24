Fauci Day: 2020’s surprise celebrity honored on his 80th birthday

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert isn’t used to the entire country taking notice of his birthday. But this is 2020 and while Christmas may be the most anticipated birthday on the calendar, many are celebrating Dr. Anthony Fauci’s December 24th birth as well.

Fauci has been perhaps the most unexpected household name of 2020 as he became the face of scientific efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Politicians, celebrities, and ordinary people have been taking time to thank the octogenarian for his leadership this year, and #DrFauciDay began trending on Twitter well before dawn.

In Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser formally proclaimed the day “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” on Wednesday, calling him a “shining light in dark times for our nation.”

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.



We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Fauci has served as an advisor to six presidents and as a key member of the Coronavirus Task Force.

President-elect Biden has already said he plans to keep Fauci on as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the next administration.

Fauci was vaccinated against the virus on Tuesday. He has told reporters and friends that he plans to spend a quiet night at home for his birthday.