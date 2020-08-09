Father of infant in homicide investigation: ‘It irritates me because nobody listened’

DENVER (KDVR) — The investigation into the death of a 9-month-old baby is still ongoing as her father says he tried getting help for his daughter weeks before she died.

Denver police are investigating the death of Gianna Rosales as a homicide. The infant was taken to Denver Health Monday and was pronounced dead two days later. Police have not said why the baby needed medical attention.

Anthony Rosales says Gianna had been staying with her mother and he had not seen his daughter in roughly two weeks. He says he arrived at the hospital to learn she was unresponsive.

“Found out that she coughed up blood and that she was bleeding through her nose. I held her for the last time before we put her on the bed and then took her off life support,” Rosales said.

Rosales says he had reason to believe his daughter was in danger in the weeks leading up to her death. He says in part, that assumption was based on a bruise he discovered on her in July.

Rosales contacted Wheat Ridge Police about the bruise, and later filed two requests with Lakewood Police for safety checks on Gianna. Jefferson County court records show he also filed for primary custody of Gianna with a hearing scheduled in October.

“It irritates me because nobody listened,” said Rosales.

He says he’s unsure who his daughter was with or where she was the day she was taken to Denver Health.

“I haven’t been told what happened. I haven’t really been informed about it and it just blows my mind,” Rosales said.

Rosales says becoming a father was a challenge he didn’t feel prepared for. “She was the missing puzzle piece, that’s how I put it. I didn’t know where my life was or where it was going and she came and just showed me,” Rosales said.

Now, he’s wondering about the final weeks and days of his daughter’s life.

“I heard she crawled, I didn’t see that. I still don’t know why my daughter is gone. I’m still left in the dark as I see it,” Rosales said.

A GoFundMe is set up to help the family with funeral expenses for Gianna.