DENVER (KDVR) — Erich Newman and his nine-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, were impaled by a tree on the 2700 block of South Quitman Street on Saturday.

The two were in front of a family member’s house when the incident occurred. Kaitlyn sustained cuts and bruises requiring stitches but has been released from the hospital.

The tree impaled Erich through his back and he will need surgery. Due to the concern of infection, he will most likely remain in the hospital for a few days.