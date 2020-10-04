Fatal single-car crash in Lakewood under investigation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Excessive speed is a suspected factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old female driver on Friday evening, according to Lakewood police.

Authorities say the young woman was driving a white Kia sedan eastbound on W. 6th Avenue just east of Kipling Street around 8:42 p.m. As a result of the crash, she was ejected from the car. She was the only person in the car, police report.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. Her identification is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Lakewood police ask anyone in the area at the time with information to call 303-980-7300.