Fatal shooting in Montbello kills one male, leaves female hospitalized

DENVER (KDVR) — A shooting involving a male and female on the 4600 block of N. Peoria Street occurred just after midnight on Sunday, according to the Denver Police Department.
Both victims were transported to the hospital. An updated Tweet from DPD at 8:10 a.m. says the male died from his injuries. The condition of the female was not reported.
No suspects are in custody and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7865).