Fatal shooting in Montbello kills one male, leaves female hospitalized

DENVER (KDVR) — A shooting involving a male and female on the 4600 block of N. Peoria Street occurred just after midnight on Sunday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. An updated Tweet from DPD at 8:10 a.m. says the male died from his injuries. The condition of the female was not reported.

Update: the adult male died as a result of the gunshot wound and this case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7865) https://t.co/GmDZWppRKV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 5, 2020

No suspects are in custody and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7865).