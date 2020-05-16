Fatal shooting in Castle Pines, suspect in custody

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — A white male was found deceased after Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Ovida Place at approximately 7 p.m. on May 15.

DCSO arrested 33-year-old Dominique Wogan on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Authorities believe Wogan and the victim knew each other.

During their investigation, deputies uncovered that a disturbance occurred prior to the shooting. Wogan is being held without bond and no other information has been released.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Douglas County Coroner’s office.