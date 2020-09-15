Fatal motorcycle crash in Aurora under investigation

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed on East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street on Monday afternoon after colliding with another vehicle.

APD and Aurora fire were called to the crash scene at 4:25 p.m. Officers say initial investigation show a Mazda sedan and a motorcycle traveling eastbound in the right lane on E. Alameda Avenue. The Mazda went to turn right onto S. Peoria Street when the motorcycle rear-ended the car, And reported.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and died on scene. The Mazda driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are investigating the accident for speed and other contributing factors of the crash. The identification of the motorcyclist will not be released until family is notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has dash cam footage, or any information about this incident, contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or reach out to the Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit.