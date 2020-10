Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police say an adult male cyclist died on the scene after being struck by a car on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at W. 49th Avenue and Kipling Street. Officials say the driver remained on site. Southbound Kipling at 49th was closed for the investigation.

