Peggy Ziglin our fashion guru with the Outlets at Castle Rock and Outlets at Silverthorne shares some great fashion gift ideas for moms for Mother’s Day. All the adorable outfits are from J.Crew at the Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne.

The Outlets at Castle Rock are also having a fun Mom’s and Mimosa’s event on Saturday, May 7 from 10-1. It all benefits the Help and Hope Centers which is a non profit that helps people/families on the brinks of homelessness.

The Help & Hope Center is a non-profit human service organization dedicated to providing assistance to people in Douglas and Elbert counties who are in serious economic need, at risk of homelessness, or in a similar crisis.