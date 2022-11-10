Over the past 12 weeks, 16 students ages 9-16 have been studying at Factory Fashion, a sewing and design school in Aurora, in anticipation of showing their completed looks at Denver Fashion Week’s Couture Kids show on November 13.

From sketching, patternmaking and sewing to a complete realization of their looks, the program gives students the full design experience. Then come the model fittings, accessorizing and final touches to get a 10-piece collection down the runway.

Factory Fashion owner Skye Barker Maa is also launching her own line SKYE|AIRE in Denver Fashion Week’s Local Couture show on November 12.

More info about the business, program and other offerings at factoryfashionstanley.com.