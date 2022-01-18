FarmBox Foods unveils hydroponic fodder farm at the 2022 National Western Stock Show

With its appearance at the 2022 National Western Stock Show, FarmBox Foods announced the development of a hydroponic system that enables ranchers to grow nutrient-rich feed onsite year-round.

The shipping container-based fodder farm will be sold beginning in mid-2022. Fodder is nutrient-rich feed for horses, cattle, sheep, goats and other livestock. The dietary supplement increases the weight of livestock, promotes the production of better-quality milk, and decreases methane output. It also reduces feed costs, hydrates livestock, and eliminates the need to transport feed over long distances.

The upcycled, insulated shipping containers that house these systems can be placed virtually anywhere in the world and produce large quantities of fodder without using pesticides. The controlled-climate fodder farm is protected from drought, freezes, heat waves, hail and pests, and needs only about 10 gallons of water per day. It grows approximately 1,080 pounds of fodder a day and requires about 20 hours of labor per week.

Go to www.FarmBoxFoods.com/fodder-farm/ to learn more and get on the list. FarmBox Foods, based in Sedalia, Co.