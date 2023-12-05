BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Brighton firefighters responded to a barn fire Tuesday afternoon that killed multiple farm animals outside a home on Almstead Street.

“There were three pigs and three goats killed in the fire, and numerous chickens that all survived,” Brighton Fire Marshal Elizabeth Bednarcik said.

Fire investigators said they are still looking into what caused the fire, but they did confirm there were heat lamps.

“We are looking into where those were placed inside the barn,” Bednarcik said.

Bednarcik said this time of year, they respond to a lot of calls at places similar to this barn for secondary fires from heat lamps. She said some owners do everything they can to keep their outdoor animals warm.

“If you think about the inside of a barn, you have lots of flammable items,” Bednarcik said.

Bednarcik said Mother Nature was working on their side, because while the fire did travel outside the barn, it wasn’t windy outside.

“Luckily, the wind wasn’t bad, but the last two days it’s been really bad,” Bednarcik said.

A charred barn that caught fire in Brighton, killing several farm animals (KDVR)

Safety tips for outdoor heat lamps

Firefighters encourage outdoor heat lamp users to have them secured and away from hay or feed. They said it’s also important to keep heat lamps away from wood and near cement or less flammable items. Also, make sure they aren’t in an area where animals can knock the heat lamps over.

“Unfortunately it’s not uncommon to see this,” Bednarcik said.

Firefighters said a neighbor called 911. FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with one neighbor, who helped with the surviving chickens and said this loss is devastating for the entire community.

“They are our family and our neighbors out here are close and willing to support on any level,” the neighbor said.