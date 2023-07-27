Flag bearing Colorado logo in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado is moving conferences after just over a decade in the Pac-12 conference, and fans and students alike are excited about the change.

The university announced its move back to the Big 12 Thursday afternoon. This decision came with a unanimous vote, experts and students say they’re excited about what this could mean for CU athletics.

Zach Mechanik, a CU junior among those excited, said “We’re playing better teams so I think we’ll be better as a team, and maybe the publicity around it and more hype around the school.”

It’s a constantly evolving athletics department, with most eyes on football. Head coach Deion Sanders is bringing in a lot of that necessary exposure to the team.

“The competition as far as I know is going to be tougher, but I think we’re ready for it with Deion here, so it’ll be good to see,” Mechanik said.

Experts like sports media professor at MSU Darrin Duber-Smith say it’s the right move too.

“The Pac-12 has been looking like its dead in the water for some time,” Duber-Smith said.

The school received over $31,000,000 from the conference’s television deals with ESPN and Fox. That revenue means big things for the school and could be one of the main reasons for the move for the buffs.

“It isn’t about geography, it’s about media rights, it’s about who’s watching on television, it’s about how much revenue can be generated through advertising and that’s really what this is about,” Duber-Smith said. “Colorado was floundering in the Pac-12 and I think that the Big 12 is going to be a lot stronger with the University of Colorado in it.”

This move will not be in effect until next year.