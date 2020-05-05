Family takes great measures to support leukemia patient getting stem cell transplant during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — With hospital visits restricted due to COVID-19, one leukemia patient’s family had to get creative if they wanted to support her during her stem cell transplant.

From her room in the Blood Cancer Unit at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Norma Caro could see her family below her window. They were holding signs, wearing specially designed T-shirts, and cheering her on.

“Look at that! Isn’t that awesome?” she said while waving out her window.

The 47-year-old from Greeley already fought breast cancer. Then, last August, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. After several rounds of chemotherapy, she is finally getting a stem cell transplant.

“The stem cells that we are injecting into her will regrow her bone marrow, which is a life-saving procedure for her,” said Dr. Peter McSweeney, medical director of cellular therapies at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute.

The family wanted to celebrate this big day with Caro, but because of COVID-19, they are not allowed to be there.

“The very weakened immune systems of our patients requires that we keep all visitors out of the hospital,” McSweeney said.

The hospital arranged for Caro to have a room facing an open area. Her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, mother and more came to support her.

“We are here with signs. She knows that we love her, and we just want her to get better. We want her home,” said Norma’s daughter Esther Caro.

Norma’s sister, Dolores Garcia, is her donor.

“We’re always here to support each other,” Garcia said.

They may be separated physically, but Norma says she is pulling strength from her whole family.