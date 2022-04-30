MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A family of three was rescued after their truck was swept into a Mesa County creek.

It happened on Thursday in Escalante Creek, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

“The family from New York was driving on Escalante Road when their truck got stuck trying to cross Escalante Creek. The family was able to get out onto higher ground before their truck was submerged,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Spring runoff caused rising, fast-moving waters about 4-5 feet deep when rescue crews arrived to find two of the three family members stranded on the far side of the creek bank.

Rescuers worked through the night. Swift-water rescue swimmers were finally able to bring the family to safety and remove the submerged truck.

Water safety warning with spring runoff

The Sheriff’s Office advised people to stay cautious when around waters in Colorado.

“As the days get warmer, more snow is melting and filling our local waterways. It’s important to remember with spring runoff, water levels will increase with the heat of the day, typically peaking after nightfall, especially in smaller waterways,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and just a foot of rushing water can carry away a car. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk across a body of fast-moving water.”