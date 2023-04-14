AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — The search continues for Alexis (Alex) Chhoeun, a 16-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since Monday.

The family told FOX31 Alex was last seen wearing a red beanie with a black zip-up hoodie, black shorts and white shoes.

Her father, Paul Chhoeun, said they just want her back home safe.

“Just not having her home is the most difficult thing and not knowing if she’s safe wherever she’s at,” Chhoeun said.

Chhoeun said it was a typical Monday when he dropped Alex off at her bus stop that takes her to Vista Peak Preparatory in Aurora.

“We get a phone call, first period Alex wasn’t in class and then another phone call she’s missing in second period, so we’re like, ‘Okay she’s probably ditching school,’” Chhoeun said.

But Alex didn’t return home Monday night.

“Day one we thought maybe she was at a friend’s house and then day two and then the third day and then the fourth and now we’re on the fifth day,” Chhoeun said. “We have to do more.”

Chhoeun said they received a tip she was at Traditions Park on Tuesday, but they still have not heard from the teen.

“No matter where you are or who you’re with, we really just want to know that you’re safe, but the main thing is we love you and we do want you home,” Chhoeun said.

Aurora Police said they are actively investigating this case and are asking anyone with information to contact them.