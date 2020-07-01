Family of man killed in Adams County hit-and-run pleads for help finding driver

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a Denver man killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night are desperately seeking answers and pleading with the public to help.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Devonshire Boulevard and Rainbow Drive in Adams County. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Juan Soria. His sister, Liliana Soria said he was a father of two young girls, ages 6 years and 5 months.

“My family’s devastated. We lost someone very close to us. The pain is indescribable. It’s something I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to get over,” Liliana said.

Soria’s family said he was smart, caring and a jokester.

“He always had a smile on his face. He’s always been loving and caring, he was always making everyone laugh in the room,” Liliana said.

They cannot understand why someone would hit him and take off as he crossed the street.

Liliana said, “At this point, we just want to know what happened. It’s hard because we would like answers. We would like to know how he died, why they left him there, dying.”

Investigators have very little to go on. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating, saying, “there is no known information about the vehicle, but it should have damage as a result of the crash.”

Soria’s family is hoping someone will come forward with information that could help.

Liliana said, “We just would like for them to let us know what happened so we can have that closure for our family. That’s all we are asking for.”

Authorities are specifically looking for information about Juan Soria’s whereabouts between 9:49 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They said he texted his brother at 9:49 p.m. and his body was found in the street at 10:30 p.m.

“Not knowing exactly what happened to him makes it harder for us. So we would like anyone that knows anything, don’t matter how small the detail is, if they could come forward, that would be helpful to us,” Liliana said.

If you know anything about the crash, or whom Juan Soria was with on Sunday night, you are asked to call CSP at 303-239-4501.