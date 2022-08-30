LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a woman found dead at a Loveland park earlier this month hope they find justice for their loved one.

First responders found Chantell Wilkes unresponsive in the river near Barnes Park on Aug. 22. Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Marshall Tucker is the 49-year-old’s younger brother. He told FOX31 Wilkes helped raise him while their mother worked two jobs.

Tucker is living with the shock of her sudden loss. He said she was a mom, a grandma, and a giving person who would do anything for anyone.

Tucker also shared his sister had fallen on hard times and was a transient. He also said she did not deserve this and hopes Loveland police find the person responsible for her death.

He created a Go Fund Me account to help raise money to pay for her funeral service and give his sister a dignified goodbye.