Family of Denver Deputy Herrera supports effort to ensure COVID-19 deaths are classified as “line of duty”

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s an effort at the Colorado Capitol to require law enforcement agencies to classify officer and deputy COVID-19 deaths as “line of duty deaths.”

That classification carries benefits for surviving family members.

Two Denver sheriff’s deputies died from COVID-19 this month. The family of Deputy James Herrera is asking for a line-of-duty death classification. The deputy’s sons said they don’t know if their dad was vaccinated against coronavirus.

“He took a lot of pride working for the department,” Deputy Herrera’s son, Andrew Herrera, said.

Deputy Herrera put in long hours at the Downtown Denver Detention Center, his family said.

“They’re working these huge amount of hours in a day, like 12-hour shifts … 16-hour shifts,” son Stephen Herrera explained.

Andrew and Stephen said while they aren’t sure if their dad was vaccinated, they are confident he contracted the virus at work.

“They have so many people that come through their work environment,” Andrew said. “They have no way of defending themselves from something like that.”

Deputy Herrera died from COVID-19 on May 16. His colleague, fellow Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo, died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“These things are happening because certain measures aren’t being taken,” Andrew said.

A Herrera family spokesperson and former State Rep. Debbie Stafford said a late bill request has been submitted by a member of the Colorado House of Representatives. That request would force lawmakers to consider a bill ensuring line-of-duty death honors and benefits when an officer or deputy dies from COVID-19.

It’s unclear if vaccination status would play a role.

“It’s been quiet on [the City and County of Denver’s] end for line-of duty-death,” Andrew said. “[We] have not heard much support.”

Andrew and Stephen said their dad took precautions while working.

“He sanitized … he wore his mask,” Andrew explained.

FOX31 asked Mayor Hancock spokeswoman Theresa Marchetta if Herrera’s death will be classified as “line of duty.” No response was provided in time for the broadcast and publication of this story.

The late bill request is currently under consideration by Colorado House leadership. The legislative session is scheduled to end on June 12.