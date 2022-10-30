AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A family member of multiple people killed in a shooting early Sunday told FOX31 and Channel 2 the wanted suspect had made threats in the past.

“He was very violent. He was very bad,” Ubaldo Codina, who said his niece and ex-brother-in-law were killed in the shooting, said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a restraining order was issued against 21-year-old Joseph Castorena earlier in the week, which prohibited him from going near or to the residence where his domestic partner lives.

“She was really scared because he told her if she called the cops he would kill her,” Codina said.

Codina said his niece, who survived the shooting, hid in the bathroom and called 911.

“He killed Jesus, then Mariana and Marianna’s husband which is Ken,” Codina said. “He also killed the neighbor. Jesus has a small RV he was renting it to some old guy and he came out to see what was happening then he shot him.”

Codina said his niece Jessica and Mariana were twins. Jesus was the twins’ father and was previously married to Codina’s sister.

“We didn’t know who was killed until after a few hours,” Codina said.

Investigators said during a 911 call, gunshots were heard, and the dispatch operator upgraded the call to urgent, leading to a three-minute response time from officers.

“Jessica ran into the bathroom and that’s when she called the cops,” Codina said.

According to APD, when they arrived, officers found four adults, three men and one woman, dead from gunshot wounds. Three of those victims were found inside the home and one was discovered outside.

Police also found two very young children and a woman, all of whom were unharmed.

Codina said his niece Jessica had children with Castorena.

“He has a criminal background,” Codina said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 confirmed through a Colorado Bureau of Investigation background check, Castorena faced charges of child abuse, failure to appear and a domestic violence incident.

“We have to assume he is armed. And we’re very concerned and want to do everything we can to find him and take him into custody as soon as possible,” investigators stated Sunday morning.

The suspect has been described as having a slim build and is roughly 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He also has a distinct neck tattoo of a lion on the left side of his neck.

If you have any information that could help APD locate Castorena, please call 911 immediately.