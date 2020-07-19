Family identifies bouncer killed in ‘active killer event’ at Shotgun Willie’s

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Friends and family members have identified the bouncer killed in Friday’s incident at Shotgun Willie’s as 40-year-old Andrew Todis. He was one of four people stabbed at the club.

Police say around 9:45 p.m., 40-year-old Kyle Swain entered the bar with a large knife, and began stabbing people.

Swain was a frequent customer, according to police, and had recently been told he was no longer welcome at the establishment “due to erratic behavior”.

Glendale Police say David Valenzuela, an armed security guard for Patriot Shield, shot and killed Swain.

“It was everybody else that he was always worried about,” Betsy Jiron said. “He wasn’t afraid to take a punch. And I know last night he wasn’t scared. He was just here to take care of people.”

Jiron says the 6’5″ Todis was a “gentle giant”, who never lost his cool. She said he had been a security guard for nearly two decades, and was a favorite of employees and customers alike.

“Everybody liked him, everybody wanted to be around him, never did Andrew have an enemy. Andrew probably couldn’t have paid for an enemy,” Jiron said.

Two staff members, one patron, and Todis were stabbed, according to police.

All four victims were taken to Denver Health, while Swain was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe for Todis’ family has been set up.

Todis’ family released the following statement Saturday:

“To know Andrew was to love him. His heart was as big as his 6’5” stature. His laugh could silence a room and his love for his family was endless. I think my favorite sentiment shared today about our gentle giant is as follows, “if someone needed Andrew’s last three dollars, he would be sure to give them five.” Life is precious, never take a single day for granted with the ones you love.” Anitra Todis.