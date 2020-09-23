Family finds loved one’s memorial burned in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A grieving family discovered their loved one’s memorial was lit on fire in Aurora.

Dontae Chambers was crossing the street right outside of the Nine Mile RTD station when his life ended in a car accident almost four months ago.

On Monday, his loved one found his memorial burned to the ground.

“It was an immediate heartbreak, a rush of anxiety and anger, to think that someone could do that,” Chambers’ childhood friend Roxanne Reeves said.

“This memorial is all we really have to remember him, we also do this to try to prevent from happening to another family,” Chambers’ sister Nicole Foster said.

On Tuesday, Chambers’ mother Theresa got a call from RTD breaking down what happened.

“We just found out it was a female homeless person here that just decided to go by and throw some alcohol on here and torch it,” Theresa said, adding, “I just want her to know that I’m praying for her.”

RTD tells FOX31 there is an investigation underway and they cannot provide any more information. We’ve reached out to Auora police for additional details and footage and will provide an update as soon as possible.