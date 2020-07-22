Family Backpacking Trip with Camp Chief Ouray

Camp Chief Ouray (CCO) in Granby made the heartbreaking decision to cancel most of their overnight summer camps this year due to the pandemic.

For over a century, Camp Chief Ouray has been the adventurous playground and traditional overnight camp for kids age 7-17.

However, they are offering Guided Family Backpack Trips.

Camp Chief Ouray (CCO) has reserved permits for backpacking trips in multiple scenic locations offering families a personalized adventure, custom-tailored to ability levels.

Trips cater to various skill levels with 2-day excursions on the Snow Mountain Ranch (Granby) property, 4-day backpacking trips in Rocky Mountain National Park, or 7-day trips in the Wind River Range of Wyoming.