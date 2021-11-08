Families honored by the state for National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month and this month the Colorado Department of Human Services is honoring 5 exceptional families that are helping kids in our community have a home and a family.

Adriane Maloney is one of the honorees, a single mother in Parachute, Colo., has provided foster care for 34 children/teens over the past six years, and she has adopted three of them. As a teen, Adriane spent time in foster care which influenced her choice to open her heart and home to kids who need a family.

Since January 2021, 551 Colorado children and youth in foster care have been adopted and there are currently 436 Colorado children and youth who are waiting for a family.