Fall gardening tips with the pros at MangeMowed Boulder

September and early October is the best time to plan cool season vegetables such as arugula, broccoli and kale. According to Alex McCoy with ManageMowed Boulder, these crops not only withstand cold temperatures, they need them to germinate, grow, set fruit and mature. Some of these vegetables, like kale, even benefit from light frost, as it converts the starches into sugar and improves the taste.

Fall is also the best time to reseed your lawn and repair bare patches in preparation for next spring. Fertilize our seed your lawn about six-weeks prior to the first frost. Sparse lawns can benefit from over-seeding early in autumn to allow time for new growth to take root.