Fall Care for Overall Personal Care

This time of year is a great point to reflect on how your personal care routines are doing. The wear and tear of summer can start to become noticeable as summer transitions to fall.

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and clean beauty expert shares 5 tips for enhancing your overall personal care regimen as you kickoff the fall season.

1. Start using vegan replenishing and correcting hair care.

To keep your hair healthy and to restore and protect all fall and winter use the Ethica Beauty Daily Anti-Aging Shampoo and Daily Anti-Aging Conditioner.

These products incorporate the benefits from multiple salon categories, anti-aging and growth technologies. You will find they hydrate and strengthen from the inside of the hair shaft which maximizes the potential of any hair type and adapts to the needs of the individual user.

Boost your hair with the Ageless Daily Topical – A scalp product that works to maximize the daily potential for longer, stronger, healthy hair and a balanced scalp.

Correct your hair if damaged with the Corrective Daily Topical A powerful but lightweight topical for moderate to advanced thinning in men and women of all ages. Shop Catie’s Top Picks: https://ethicabeauty.com/

2. Add Hyaluronic Acid into your daily skincare routine.

Hyaluronic Acid topically is used as a humectant to surge water deep into the skin, improving skin pliability while plumping to relieve fine lines. Additionally, it maintains healthy hydration levels, and prevents transepidermal water loss.

The MyCHELLE Hydrate collection features products concentrated with Hyaluronic Acid, moisture-binding plant extracts, and botanicals, all of which are essential for happy, hydrated skin.

Catie’s must-have fall favorite is the MyCHELLE Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum, a luxurious serum that restores moisture using the hydrating agents naturally found in healthy skin. Hyaluronic Acid binds water to the skin, improving suppleness and plumping fine lines. Sodium PCA and olive-derived Squalane prevent moisture loss as they smooth and soften skin.

Shop Catie’s Top Picks: https://www.mychelle.com/collections/hydrate

3. Take care of your nails with easy DIY Vegan manicures:Start with the Lauren B. Beauty NAIL GROWTH SERUM, which is like salvation for fragile, brittle nails that refuse to grow. This sheer blend of amino acids, antioxidants, Vitamins E and C, peptides and biotin sinks in instantly to boost natural nail growth and strength. Brush it directly onto your nails before applying polish, or on bare nails once or twice a day.

Lauren B Beauty also offers the perfect, two-week, do-it-yourself manicure for busy women. The polishes swipe on expertly, and easily. They dry fast, stay delightfully glossy and chip-free for at least 14 days, and don’t cost a fortune. The line is 100% Vegan and offers an array of gorgeous, rich colors.

Shop Catie’s Top Picks: https://www.laurenbbeauty.com/product/nail-growth-serum/ https://www.laurenbbeauty.com/product/baja-sunrise/ https://www.laurenbbeauty.com/product/sun-kissed-in-st-tropez/ https://www.laurenbbeauty.com/product/rodeo-drive/

4. Keep you smile white with an easy DIY home whitening system:

Clinically tested and formulated with clean ingredients, CRYSTAL True Minerals Advanced Dental Whitening System is a safer way to whiten your teeth. Let your true smile shine through with an easy 3-step process.

3 steps to a Crystal White Smile

Step 1: Prime with Brightening Rinse for 10-15 seconds.

Step 2: Apply stain-lifting Whitening Serum to each tooth and allow 20 seconds to dry on teeth.

Step 3: Accelerate the whitening process with the Dual Energy Xenon & LED Light for 2 minutes.

Shop Catie’s Top Picks: https://www.amazon.com/CRYSTAL-Minerals-Advanced-Dental-Whitening/dp/B083V7DDS6/ref=sr_1_12?dchild=1&keywords=Advanced Dental Whitening System&qid=1601418614&sr=8-12

5. Don’t forgot body care! Start regularly exfoliating and increase topical hydration.

Dry, dead skin cell build up happens as the weather gets cooler. Keep your skin smooth and glowing from head-to-toe with Wilding Botanicals which contains wild-crafted ingredients bottled to bring the field of wildflowers and herbal botanicals directly to you. They also bring the salon and spa experience to your home allowing for the perfect DIY body treatments.

Shop Catie’s Top Picks: https://www.wildlingbotanicals.com/product-page/lavender-dream-body-scrub https://www.wildlingbotanicals.com/product-page/whipped-shea-butter https://www.wildlingbotanicals.com/product-page/body-oil-1