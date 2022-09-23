As the temperature changes from summer to fall, our skin also changes as the weather gets cooler and dryer. Esthetician and Beauty Expert, Jane Mann shares some of her tips and tricks to keeping out skin healthy as the weather changes.

For our face, Jane suggest LaFace Skincare. LaFace Skincare is a range of luxurious yet affordable, certified organic and natural skin care products that help reduce the signs of aging, with each product having more than one function, addressing skin care concerns for even sensitive skin.

The products in the line include Cellular Regeneration Cream, Hydrating & Purifying Serum, Hydrating & Firming Lotion, Efface Line Erasure Concentrate, and Beaux Yeux Beautiful Eyes Concentrate Intensive, lafaceskincare.com

With fall comes cooler weather and cold & flu season. Jane says that PureTrim Boost is great for your immune system and strengthen your natural defenses with the Immune Boost!

Daily Complete provides 243 vitamins, minerals, organic fruits & vegetables, and other important accessory nutrients to your body in one liquid ounce a day.

As we age, hair growth tends to decrease, so a product that Jane recommends is the NeoGenesis product. The patented exosome-based system that delivers stem cell released molecules (SRM) from four adult stem cell types to recipient sites to produce noticeable cosmetic benefits. This potent combination of growth factors and other signaling molecules offers a non-invasive alternative, or complement, to conventional treatments by harnessing your body’s own naturally occurring regenerative mechanisms to make your hair look and feel healthy and strong.

If you’re looking to rejuvenate your face for a short amount of time, you might want to try Athena 7-minute lift. According to our Beauty Expert, Jane, this is a great alternative to injections and surgery.