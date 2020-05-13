‘Faithless electors’ considered by the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Wednesday is the Supreme Court’s final day of arguments on whether presidential electors must support the popular vote winners in their state or if they may vote for another candidate.

‘Faithless electors’, those who do not vote for the popular vote winner of their state, could have important consequences for elections that are very close.

The Supreme Court decided to hear 2 appeals on lower court rulings from Colorado and Washington, where some electors did not vote for the stat’e popular vote winner. In 2016 the presidential election had 10 faithless electors.

Presidential electors in 32 states and the District of Columbia are required to vote for the popular vote winner.

The Electoral College votes for the president and vice president in the United States. Each state gets electors based on the total number of representatives in Congress. There are a total of 538 electoral votes, it takes 270 votes to win.