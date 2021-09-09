Fairy Gut Mother’s take on potato spuds for your gut

Our favorite Fairy Gut Mather, Carley Smith says that potatoes are actually great for gut health. Smith says they are a resistant starch or a type of fiber that helps feed the good bacteria in the gut, which is important because nearly the entire immune system is located in the gut. Not only are potatoes great for the gut, but Colorado is actually home to some of the most incredible potato farms in the country!

Her tasty potato recipes are made with fingerlings and russet potatoes source from local Colorado potato farmer, Strohauer Farms, which have been farming in La Salle Colorado sicne 1910.

You can join Carley at the CSU Ag Day in Fort Collins this weekend as she shares more of her favorite potato recipes.

What: CSU Ag Day

When (day and time): Saturday September 11, 2021

Doors open at 4:00 pm | Food services begin TBD | CSU vs. Vanderbilt Football Game Kick-off at 8:00 pm

Where: CSU Campus, just north of Canvas Stadium

Recipes for the fermented fires:

INGREDIENTS

3LB russet potatoes (I used Strohauer Farms), cut into matchstick fries

4TBS Real Salt or kosher salt

8C filtered water (or enough to fill about 1-2 inches from top of bowl)

3 cabbage leaves

Colorado Mills sunflower oil (or any high smoke point oil for frying)

Wash potatoes and slice into matchstick fries.

Add fries to large bowl and cover with filtered water about 1-2 inches from top of bowl.

Add salt to bowl and stir until combined.

Loosely cover fries with cabbage leaves so they maintain submerged in the water.

Cover bowl loosely with cloth and store in a cool, dry, temperature controlled environment for 4 days.

Remove fries, strain, and pat try with a paper towel.

Heat oil in skillet over stove then slowly and carefully add fries, one handful at a time.

Fry each batch until golden brown, remove from heat and allow to cool on paper towels.

If you like a more crispy fry, fry them again in small batch handfuls for a quick fry or about 5-10 seconds.

Serve garnished with finishing salt and enjoy!

ZESTY POTATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS

3C baby or fingerling potatoes

1/4C fennel bulb, chopped

2TBS fennel leaves, chopped

2TBS red onion, chopped

2TBS pepperoncini peppers, chopped

1 lemon, juice + zest

1/2C mayo (homemade or I used Sir Kensingtons)

1/2tsp sea salt

1/2tsp chili powder

1. Fill large stove top pot with water and bring to boil.

2. Add potatoes and boil for about 12-15 minutes or until softened but still firm.

3. Immediately place in an ice bath (bowl of ice and cold water) or run under cool water until potatoes chilled.

4. Dry off potatoes and begin to smash with the back of your knife then roughly chop and add to a mixing bowl.

5. Add fennel, onion, peppers, lemon, mayo, salt, and chili powder and toss until well coated.

6. Serve garnished with a sprinkle of fennel leaves.

OVEN ROASTED SMASHED POTATOES

INGREDIENTS

Approximately 2 – 3 cups potatoes (I used a combination of red and Dutch yellow baby potatoes)

4TBS olive oil

1-2TBS Himalayan sea salt

2-3TBS fresh rosemary, chopped

Preheat oven to 350*F.

Meanwhile, fill large stove top pot with water and bring to boil.

Add potatoes and boil for about 15-20 minutes or until softened.

Immediately place in an ice bath (bowl of ice and cold water) or run under cool water until potatoes chilled.

Dry off potatoes and add them to a mixing bowl, coating with sea salt, rosemary, and oil and combining until well mixed.

Transfer potatoes to a baking sheet and gently press each potato with the palm of your hand until “smashed”.

Drizzle potatoes with a little extra oil then roast in oven for about 15-20 minutes or until golden and crisp.