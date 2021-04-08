Face vocal band to perform live stream benefiting Colorado Healing Fund

Face Vocal Band will be performing a live stream on Saturday, April 10th

at 7:30pm MT to benefit the Colorado Healing Fund who has set up a fund to support families and the community affected by the shootings that occurred at the Boulder Table Mesa King Soopers on Monday, March 22nd.

The band will be streaming live from BDT Stage in Boulder and viewers can tune in and

donate via the band’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

To say the tragedy hits close to home for the group is not an exaggeration or even figurative. The

internationally-acclaimed all-vocal rock band formed in Boulder nearly 20 years ago connecting through members attending the University of Colorado and performing in other musical projects together.

The majority of the 5-piece project still resides in Boulder County and the band rehearses in South Boulder merely a couple of miles from the King Soopers on Table Mesa. Beyond proximity, Face was devastated to hear that people close to them lost family and friends during the shooting and feels a deep connection to Boulder and how the events have affected their community