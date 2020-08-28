Eye Irritation from Wildfire Smoke

As smoke from the wildfires spreads across Colorado, people are feeling the effects in their eyes, even those who live miles away from the hotspots. The smoky conditions can cause symptoms such as itching, red, burning and watery eyes, but there are easy steps you can take to find some relief.

VSP Network Eye Doctor, Dr. Jennifer Chinn has suggestions on how to limit your exposure to smoke and prevent eye irritation.

Use lubricating eye drops or artificial tears to keep your eyes refreshed and help get rid of dust and particles that can irritate eyes.

Wash hands regularly, especially if you wear contact lenses. We have a habit of touching our face, so keep your hands clean and wash you face when you come from outside. Also, don't rub your eyes and avoid wearing contact lens — the debris can get stuck under the contact lens and can irritate the eyes. If you must wear contact lens, consider wearing daily disposable lens.

Keep windows and doors closed to keep the air indoors clean. Running your air conditioner may also help but be sure to keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing in additional smoke. However, if it's too warm to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed and you do not have air conditioning, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends seeking shelter elsewhere.

The CDC also recommends limiting indoor air pollution by refraining from using anything that burns, like fireplaces, gas stoves and candles. Vacuums can also stir up dust already present in your home. Air filters are also recommended for those with respiratory conditions.

If you have to go outside, wear glasses. Wearing a covering over your eyes, like eyeglasses or sunglasses, will help serve as a protective barrier to help shield your eyes from ash, smoke and debris.

If you've lost or broken your glasses due to a disaster in your area, VSP can help. If you're a VSP member, call 800.877.7195, even if you're not currently eligible, and VSP will reinstate your benefits. If you're not a VSP member, contact your local Red Cross chapter or shelter to request a VSP Eyes of Hope gift certificate that you can use for no-cost eye care and glasses at a local VSP network doctor's office.