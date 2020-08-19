Extreme Wildfire Behavior; Fire thunderstorms in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday morning, the Pine Gulch Fire grew nearly 40,000 acres overnight due to a “wildfire thunderstorm.”

Meterologist Chris Tomer said wildfires can create their own weather. Early this morning the Pine Gulch wildfire generated vigorous pyrocumulus with frequent dry lightning – essentially its own “wildfire thunderstorm”; extreme wildfire behavior.

Watch this radar/satellite loop. Meteorologist Chris Tomer overlayed echo tops, which indicate how high into the atmosphere the “wildfire thunderstorm” reached. In this case it reached 31,000 feet, which is jet stream level.