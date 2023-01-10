This Thursday, January, 12th, Colorado’s largest indoor event for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels and ages returns to the Convention Center.

The International Sportsmen’s Expo is the perfect stop for discovering your life outdoors. This four-day event is the best destination for newcomers to discover all the state offers! Talk with outdoor experts from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

No other event spotlights as many destinations and products for fishing, hunting, camping, off-roading and watersports. Here’s the EXHIBITOR LISTING and plan your visit now–here’s the FLOORPLAN.