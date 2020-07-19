Experts analyze mask mandate legality argument

DENVER (KDVR) — Some county health departments, police and elected officials have publicly questioned the legality of Governor Jared Polis’ mask mandate.

FOX31 Problem Solvers are digging deeper into this argument, sitting down with legal analysts and constitutional law professors for insight.

In a Tweet expressing his intent to sue, Republican State Representative Patrick Neville stated the Governor’s mask mandate is a “clear violation of our civil liberties.”

Two attorneys and legal experts tell Problem Solvers say this alleged violation is not that clear to them.

“This is certainly a unique and novel and application of the area of public health and safety but in no way do I believe it is unlawful,” criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Christopher Decker said.

“No activity is above any regulation,” attorney and constitutional law professor Britton Morrell said, adding “We regulate all sorts of constitutionally protected activity, even the right to speech is regulated as we can’t expose government secrets.”

Morrell, with Kaplan Morrell firm, says as long as people are able to communicate with the mask on, he thinks it will be upheld.

The mandate exempts people from wearing a mask if they need to take it off to communicate.

“The real issue is does the governor have the authority to issue the mandate in the first place,” Morrell said, adding “As I read the Colorado emergency disaster act I’m not seeing anything explicitly that gives the governor broad range of power to require masks.”

“I believe that title 24 of the Colorado revised statute as well as the constitutional authority that is granted to the governor does authorize and justify certain orders regarding health and public safety,” Decker said, adding I think the courts will uphold these.”

Rep. Neville said he plans to file a suit sometime this week.

Problem Solvers asked the attorney general about it. A representative with AG Phil Weiser’s office says he will defend the mandate in court if there is a lawsuit.