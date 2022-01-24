Expert advice on how to navigate your kids through all the disruptions in education

January 24th is International Education Day and it’s fitting to say that our kid’s education has been through many ups and downs these last few years.

Deborah Farmer Kris is a national columnist for PBS KIDS for Parents, and NPR’s Mind/Shift; and the founder of Parenthood365. Her beautiful new children’s book, I Love You All the Time (link here), will be published February 22, 2022 by Free Spirit Publishing. Kris has devoted much of her career to writing about social and emotional learning, and how it relates to academic development in children.

Kris says some helpful tips on how parents and students can navigate disruptions in education and how to make the most of virtual education.