July can be hot here in Colorado and if we’re not careful many of trees can be damaged if it’s not properly cared for.

Jay Judd with The Davey Tree Expert Company says that the heat can be damaging to our trees especially if we don’t water it the right way. According to Judd, you should water the trees with a slow drip instead of a heavy water flow.

For more tips and advice on how to tend to your tree, check out their website at www.davey.com.